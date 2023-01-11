Road accidents are a major cause of death in India as it claims nearly 1,50,000 lives every year. To curb road accident deaths, government observes "Road Safety Week" in the month of January to raise awareness. Mumbai Police, on the occasion, teamed up with Akshay Kumar to motivate citizens to abide by traffic rules and follow safety guidelines. Mumbai Police Save Man Drowning at Marine Drive (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar Lists Simple but Effective Rules To Stay Safe on Road:

Rule the roads like a 'kinng!' Actor @akshaykumar emphasises five simple but effective rules to stay safe on the road!#NationalRoadSafetyWeek pic.twitter.com/yS4aZH7oSe — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 11, 2023

