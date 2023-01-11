The Mumbai Police on Wednesday saved the life of a man who was about to drown at Marine Drive in Mumbai. On spotting the man, the police officials rushed to his aid and pulled him out of the waters. After the first aid, the man was admitted to a hospital for further treatment. The video of the rescue operations went viral on social media after the Mumbai police shared it on social media platforms.

Mumbai Police Saves Life:

