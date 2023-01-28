All flights have been halted at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu due to a problem in the system. Airport officials have not yet clarified the exact reason behind the issue. Further information is awaited. Nepal Plane Crash: 32 Killed as Yeti Airlines' Aircraft With 72 People Onboard, Including Five Indians, Crashes at Pokhara Airport (Watch Videos).

Flights Halted in Kathmandu Airport:

All flights have been halted in Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu following a problem in the system: Airport Officials — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

