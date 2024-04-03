The Allahabad High Court recently ordered the State government to pay a compensation of Rs 1 to a Senior Advocate named Dr Ashok Nigam as a token of respect. The court passed the order in a case seeking damages for the lawyers who had been beaten up by the police in 2004 during a peaceful agitation. Advocate Ashok Nigam had moved a petition in 2007 and sought compensation for the injured lawyers as well as appropriate action against the police personnel. The senior lawyer had also suffered injuries in the police action. On March 20, the division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Om Prakash Shukla asked the senior counsel about the compensation he was expecting. To this, Ashok Nigam said he would accept any compensation fixed by the court as the fight was "more with regard to the honour of the lawyers". Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad High Court Dismisses Plea Against Stay on Suspension of Lecturer Who Married Twice.

Court Awards Rs 1 Compensation

"Token of respect": Allahabad High Court awards ₹1 compensation to Senior Advocate thrashed by Police Read full story: https://t.co/U71OORjyTq pic.twitter.com/FXfGERpfxp — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)