In a bizarre incident in Rajasthan's Alwar, people allegedly thronged two ATMs of the State Bank of India (SBI) to remove money after they received messages about lakhs of rupees being deposited into their accounts. As per reports, people who had zero balance also visited the SBI ATMs in Alwar and withdrew money. It is reported that after a huge crowd thronged the ATMs to remove money, police took 50 people into custody. It is learnt that SBI website was hacked and customers received messages on Wednesday, September 17, about money being deposited into their accounts. After the incident, 20 ATMs across Alwar were shut down. So far, it is not known as to how many customers made withdrawals. Bank officials have also refrained from commenting on the matter. Rajasthan Shocker: Graduate Turns Robber To Meet Wife’s Lavish Demands, Arrested in Jaipur Just Month After Wedding.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

