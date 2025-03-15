Two unidentified attackers hurled an explosive device at Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar’s Khandwala area early Saturday, police said. The assailants, who arrived on a motorcycle carrying a flag, threw the object inside the temple around 12:35 am, causing an explosion. Authorities have obtained CCTV footage and launched an investigation. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar visited the site to assess the situation. Security has been tightened in the area, and officials are working to identify and apprehend the suspects. Ludhiana: 2 Groups Clash Over Playing DJ Music During Holi Celebrations in Transport Nagar, 8 Arrested After Video of Stone-Pelting Goes Viral.

Thakurdwara Temple Blast

VIDEO | Punjab: A blast was reported on Thakur Sher Shah Suri Road in Amritsar earlier this morning. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/IgT2VjUsRb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2025

