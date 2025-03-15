Tension erupted in Ludhiana’s Transport Nagar on Friday after two groups clashed over loud DJ music during Holi celebrations near a mosque. Police said while Muslim community members were leaving after prayers during Ramzan, migrants celebrating Holi with loudspeakers sparked a heated argument. The altercation escalated into stone-pelting from both sides. However, Ludhiana Police clarified that the clash was not communal and that the situation was swiftly brought under control. An FIR was registered, and eight people were arrested, with 15 suspects booked. ADCP Virk stated that some individuals were intoxicated, worsening the situation. Police acted promptly to restore order and prevent further escalation. Security has been tightened in the area, and investigations are ongoing to identify other miscreants involved. Jharkhand: Several Injured, Shops Torched After Clash Between 2 Groups During Holi Procession in Giridih (Watch Video).

Ludhiana Clash Over DJ Music During Holi

पंजाब : लुधियाना में होली और जुमे पर (14 मार्च को) दो पक्ष भिड़े, खूब पथराव हुआ। कई वाहनों में तोड़फोड़ हुई। मस्जिद के शीशे भी टूटे हैं। मुस्लिम पक्ष का कहना है कि नमाज पढ़ते वक्त उन पर पत्थर फेंके गए। हिंदू पक्ष का आरोप है पहले मस्जिद की तरफ से पथराव शुरू हुआ। pic.twitter.com/LJE53w754G — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 15, 2025

