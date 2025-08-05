A Bangladeshi national from Rangpur was caught hiding under a Bhutan-registered truck while trying to cross the Indo-Bangla border illegally at Fulbari ICP in Siliguri, West Bengal, today, August 5. BSF troops stopped the truck during a routine check and detained both the driver and the vehicle. The individual was found concealed beneath the truck, as captured in a video shared by IANS. The Border Security Force is investigating the incident further to uncover any larger smuggling or illegal migration attempts. The driver and truck remain in custody as inquiries continue. West Bengal: BSF Jawan Kills Senior After Heated Argument at Camp in Murshidabad District.

BSF Detains Bangladeshi Trying to Enter India Illegally

West Bengal: BSF troops at ICP Fulbari, Siliguri Sector, apprehended a Bangladeshi national from Rangpur hiding under a Bhutan-registered truck during a routine search. The individual was attempting to illegally enter India. The truck and driver have been detained. Investigation… pic.twitter.com/v38gxkw3sl — IANS (@ians_india) August 5, 2025

