After a dominant victory over Mohammedan SC in the first match, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are now up against BSF FT in the Durand Cup 2025. The match is scheduled to be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Monday, August 4. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT match is organized to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Cruise Past Mohammedan SC 3-1 in Kolkata Derby.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Match Details

