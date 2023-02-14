An incident of firing was reported at Shivam Jewellers in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Tuesday. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the incidence, said the police. News Agency ANI quoted police as saying that no one was injured during the incident. Legal action is being taken. Delhi Shocker: Woman's Body Found in Freezer At Dhaba in Najafgarh, Accused Apprehended.

Delhi Crime:

Delhi Crime:

An incident of firing was reported at Shivam Jewellers in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area. Noone was injured during the incident. Legal action is being taken. Multiple teams have been formed: Delhi Police

