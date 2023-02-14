In a shocking incident, the body of a woman from Uttam Nagar was found in a freezer at a dhaba located on the outskirts of Mitraon village in Najafgarh. The accused has been identified as Sahil Gahlot. Gahlot was apprehended by the police. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Pune: Former Tenant Kills Couple With Pickaxe For Sexually Abusing His Mother, Arrested.

Najafgarh Crime:

