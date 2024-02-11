On Sunday, February 11, a fire erupted in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, reportedly ignited by unknown miscreants in a garbage dump. The blaze quickly engulfed the area, prompting swift action from firefighting teams. Video footage shared by the news agency PTI shows the intensity of the fire as flames spread through the garbage dump. Authorities mobilised efforts to contain the blaze, with firefighting teams rushing to the scene. Further details are awaited as the situation develops. Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Market in Visakhapatnam (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Fire

VIDEO | A fire broke out in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram after a garbage dump was allegedly ignited by some unknown miscreants. Firefighting teams rushed to the spot to contain the fire. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/wOwcXvRfAX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)