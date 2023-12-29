A massive fire broke out in Andhra Pradesh today, December 29. As per news agency PTI, the blaze erupted at a fruit market in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. A video of the fruit market being gutted in a blaze has also gone viral on social media. Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Indus Hospitals in Visakhapatnam (Watch Video).

Fruits Market Catches Fire

VIDEO | A massive fire broke out at a fruits market in Visakhapatnam. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/WDTpDTRpmi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 29, 2023

