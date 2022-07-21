A major accident was averted after a boat carrying six TDP leaders overturned in Godavari River, on the borders of West Godavari-Konaseema district, on Thursday. According to reports, all of them were rescued safely. According to the police, Naidu and the other TDP leaders were on two boats and the incident occurred near Sompalli village of Razole mandal after they crossed the West Godavari district border. However, the local fishermen immediately jumped into the water and rescued them safely.

Watch Video:

Major tragedy averted! TDP leaders fall into the water of River Godavari as a boat overturned during the survey. All were rescued safely. Former CM and party chief #ChandrababuNaidu is on a two-day visit to flood-hit areas of #AndhraPradesh.#AndhraPradeshfloods pic.twitter.com/lFsfsz8fj9 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 21, 2022

