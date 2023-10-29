At least six people were killed, and several others were injured after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening. The incident took place at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train collided with the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train. Railway officials said that the collision caused the derailment of three bogies. Following this, Railways issued helpline numbers to ensure rescue operation. Scroll down to check the helpline numbers. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Orders Rescue, Relief Operations As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram.

Helpline Numbers Regarding Train Accident Near Kantakapalle

Please contact the helpline Number regarding Train Accident near Kantakapalle Srikakulam Station Railway phone :- 0891- 2885911 0891- 2885912 0891- 2885913 0891- 2885914 BSNL number:- 08942286245 08942286213 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 29, 2023

Helpline Numbers Regarding Train Accident at Visakhapatnam

Helpline No. at Visakhapatnam Rly Stn regarding Train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle rly section. BSNL 08912746330 08912744619 Airtel 8106053051 8106053052 BSNL 8500041670 8500041671 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 29, 2023

Indian Railways Issues Helpline Numbers

Please contact the helpline Number regarding Train Accident near Kantakapalle. pic.twitter.com/8TctOI4QKO — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 29, 2023

East Coast Railway Issues Helpline Numbers

Helpline Number regarding Train Accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Rly secn of Waltair Divn of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line. Bhubaneswar - 0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069 Waltair - 0891- 2885914@RailMinIndia — East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) October 29, 2023

