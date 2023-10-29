Amaravati, October 29: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday expressed shock and grief over the train accident near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district, and directed the concerned officials to launch rescue operations. As per sources, three deaths have been confirmed in the accident so far.

Officials in the Chief Minister’s Office informed Reddy that as per preliminary information, a passenger train which was on its way to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam was involved in the accident. Four bogies of the train have derailed in the mishap. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Three Killed, Many Hurt As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately launch the rescue operation. He also asked the officials to send required number ambulances to the spot from nearby Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: One Killed, Several Injured As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram, Terrifying Photos and Videos Surface.

Reddy directed the the health, police, revenue and other departments to coordinate rescue operations and ensure best possible treatment to the injured at the nearest hospitals.

