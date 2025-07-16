A deeply disturbing case of animal cruelty has emerged from Muzaffarnagar, where a man was caught on camera brutally killing a dog. In the shocking video, the accused is seen lifting the helpless dog by its legs and violently slamming it onto the ground multiple times until it died. The act has sparked massive public outrage and condemnation online. Police have identified the man involved and are making efforts to arrest him. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant laws. Animal Cruelty in Vrindavan: Dog Dies After Being Locked in Car While Family Perform Puja in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Animal Cruelty in Muzaffarnagar (Disturbing Visuals)

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना भौंराकला पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी की पहचान की जा रही है तदोपरांत आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित की जायेगी। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) July 16, 2025

