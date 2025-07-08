In a distressing incident, a pet dog was left locked inside a parked car by its owners while they went to offer prayers in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan. With temperatures soaring, the animal was trapped in the sweltering heat and reportedly showed signs of severe distress. Bystanders, alerted by the dog’s cries, attempted to intervene but were unable to open the vehicle. Although some suggested breaking the window, a mechanic was eventually called to unlock the door. Tragically, by the time the dog was rescued, it was unresponsive. Doctors later confirmed suffocation as the cause of death. A police probe is underway. Animal Cruelty in Haryana: Video Shows Man Dressed As Sadhu Hitting Cat on Head With Kamandal, Then Throwing It in Drain.

Animal Cruelty in Vrindavan

