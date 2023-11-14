Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal found himself amid controversy after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) approached the Election Commission (EC) with a complaint of "unethical" social media posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The EC on Tuesday issued notice to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal after BJP complained to the EC that two tweets posted on the party's official handle allegedly portrayed PM Modi in a disparaging, insulting and defamatory manner. "The posts prima facie violate MCC (Model Code of Conduct) as well as provisions of election and penal laws; asks him to explain the statement by 16th Nov, as to why appropriate action for violation of MCC as well as provisions of election and penal laws should not be taken against you," EC said. Delhi Land Acquisition Case: Atishi Submits Preliminary Report to CM Arvind Kejriwal, Recommends Removal of Top Officers, Says Sources.

Arvind Kejriwal Gets EC Notice

Election Commission (EC) issues notice to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal after BJP complained to EC that two tweets posted on the party's official handle allegedly portrayed PM Modi in a disparaging, insulting and defamatory manner. EC says, "the posts prima facie… pic.twitter.com/yYhJ3WdEiF — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)