After the resignation of AAP leader and cabinet minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent names of AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi to Delhi LG in order to elevate them as ministers in the cabinet, reports sources. The news comes after Kejriwal accepted Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain's resignation. Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Resign as Delhi Ministers, CM Arvind Kejriwal Accepts Resignations.

Arvind Kejriwal Sends Names of AAP MLAs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent names of AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi to Delhi LG to be elevated as ministers in the cabinet: Sources pic.twitter.com/IqemD3j19W — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)