Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, February 4, held a roadshow in Assam's Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also seen with PM Modi. The 1-minute 14-second video clip shows the Indian Prime Minister waving and greeting people who came for his rally. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Guwahati today. Assam: Tight Security Arrangements in Guwahati Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit Today.

PM Modi Holds Roadshow

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Assam's Guwahati Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Guwahati today. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is also present. pic.twitter.com/snvQUzQXxx — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

