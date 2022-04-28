PM Narendra Modi on Thursday laid foundation stones for projects relating to healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong, and Agricultural College in Kolonga of Assam.

Check Tweet:

