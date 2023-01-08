In an unfortunate incident that took place in Assam, two people were killed and 13 others injured after a mini truck fell into a deep gorge. According to local police, the mini truck fell into a deep gorge from a hill at Garod area of Chatachura hills in Karimganj district yesterday. Two people were killed and 13 others were injured in the incident. Elephant Attack: One Dead, Five Injured After Herd of Wild Elephants Attack Villagers in Assam.

Check Tweet:

Assam | Two people were killed and 13 others injured after a mini truck fell into a deep gorge from a hill at Garod area of Chatachura hills in Karimganj district yesterday: Police — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

