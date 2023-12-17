In an audacious act, a group of three people used gas cutters to break an ATM machine into parts and then stealing them. The ATM machine was containing lakhs of money in Dandhera of Uttarakhand's Haridwar, officials said. The video of ATM robbery was caught on CCTV Video and has gone viral on social media. The video shows the three men wrapped in shawls in a bid to hide their identity and come out of the ATM turn by turn with bags containing cash. They run towards a white Scorpio car parked outside and put the bags inside the car's boot. Police have launched probe into the incident. ATM Robbery in Maharashtra Caught on Camera: Masked Robbers Use Car to Break ATM in Beed, Police Foil Attempt.

ATM Robbery in Haridwar

