Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly designed Ayodhya Railway Station on December 30, along with the Ayodhya Airport on the same day. The modern and eco-friendly design of the railway station is reportedly inspired by the iconic Ram Mandir. Anticipated for completion by January 15, 2024, the station will offer a range of modern amenities, including shopping malls, cafeterias, parking facilities, and more. PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya will culminate with a public meeting, marking a significant development in the city's infrastructure. Ayodhya Airport, Railway Station to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on December 30.

Ayodhya Railway Station Inauguration

