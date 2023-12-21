Ayodhya (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting here on December 30, officials said on Thursday.

Before the meeting, Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport and the Ayodhya railway station, they said. The meeting will be held at a ground next to the airport.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the venue of the public meeting, the official here said.

The prime minister will also flag off two trains from the Ayodhya railway station, including a Vande Bharat.

Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said Prime Minister Modi will be reaching Ayodhya on December 30 and will address the public meeting. He will also inaugurate the airport and the railway station, he said.

He said that preparations regarding the visit of the prime minister will be completed on time.

