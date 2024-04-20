Several bogies of a goods train derailed near Ayodhya Dham Junction in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, April 20. No injuries have been reported so far. More details are awaited. Rajasthan Train Derailment Video: Four Coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express Derails at Madar Railway Yard in Ajmer, No Injuries Reported.

Ayodhya Train Derailment

#WATCH | Ayodhya: Several bogies of a goods train derailed near Ayodhya Junction. No injuries reported so far. pic.twitter.com/YpSgxUulMZ — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

