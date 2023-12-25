Four coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed on Monday morning, December 25, at the Madar Railway Yard in Ajmer, Rajasthan. According to railway authorities, the incident took place due to a rollover while releasing the safety brakes. Railway officials and DRM are present at the spot, and the operations to put the four coaches back on the tracks are underway. No injuries have been reported so far. Rajasthan Train Derailment: Empty Passenger Train Derails in Bikaner Rail Yard; Rail Services Affected.

Rajasthan Train Derailment Video