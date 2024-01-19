Ram Mandir has been decorated and decked up with lights ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22. A video shared by news agency ANI, shows the Ayodhya temple illuminated with lights in preparation of the grand event. Earlier in the day, face of Ram Lalla idol placed in the sanctum sanctorum was unveiled. For the unknown, various political parties and notable public figures have been invited to attend the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony. The Prime Minister, along with, several union ministers will also grace the occasion. Ram Temple Consecration: Devotees Light Diyas, Perform Aarti at Saryu Ghat As Rituals for Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Begins (Watch Videos).

Ram Mandir Decked Up With Lights:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Ram Temple illuminated ahead of the Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ACzHMdRzd1 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)