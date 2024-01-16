In preparation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled on January 22 at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, devotees in Uttar Pradesh commenced rituals at Saryu Ghat on January 16. The sacred Aarti was performed, marking the beginning of the consecration process. As a symbol of devotion, people illuminated the Saryu Ghat with the glow of 'diyas' to usher in the auspicious occasion. Ram Mandir Special: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Urges All Rambhakts To Make Short Videos, Share It With #ShriRamHomecoming; Here's Why.

Aarti Rituals Commence at Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Aarti being performed at Saryu Ghat as rituals for the Pran Pratishtha scheduled on January 22nd began today. pic.twitter.com/oReHJ2F1b3 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

Devotees Light Diyas at Saryu Ghat

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: People light up 'diyas' on Saryu Ghat as rituals for the Pran Pratishtha scheduled on January 22 began today. pic.twitter.com/NK5q78b2o1 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

