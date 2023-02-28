While the cases related to a rift in Shiv Sena are still in Supreme Court, a farmer in Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) stopped Bachchu Kadu's convoy. The 80-year-old farmer asked Achalpur MLA why did he commit treachery against the then Uddhav Thackeray-led government. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Kadu, however, remained calm and told his aid to let the man speak. Prahar Janshakti Party chief and an independent MLA Kadu was one of the MLAs who rebelled against the MVA government in June last year and were responsible for the shift of power in Maharashtra. Maharashtra: MLA Bachchu Kadu Seeks Apology After Legislator Ravi Rana Accuses Him of Taking Money to Cross Over to Eknath Shinde Camp.

Bachchu Kadu's Convoy Stopped by Farmer in Dharashiv:

