Mumbai, October 30: Prahar Janshakti Party MLA Bachchu Kadu has sought an apology from independent legislator Ravi Rana after the latter accused him of taking money to switch over to the Shiv Sena camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Both the leaders are seeking a resolution of the issue from senior leaders of the Shinde-BJP government. Rana arrived in Mumbai on Sunday and Kadu is expected to come later in the day.

In June this year, Shinde led a rebellion against the Sena leadership which led to the collapse of the then Uddhav Thackeray-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in which Kadu served as a minister. Shinde later formed government with the BJP's support.

Rana and Kadu represent Badnera and Achalpur Assembly seats respectively in Amravati district and are supporting the Shinde-led coalition government. Kadu has dared Rana to submit a proof of the allegations or apologise and withdraw the charges levelled against him.

He has also said it is up to Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to say whether MLAs who went to Guwahati (as part of the rebellion) were paid money. On Sunday, Rana reached state capital Mumbai from Amravati.

"Shinde and Fadnavis are my leaders and I have been called to Mumbai, hence I have come," Rana told reporters. Kadu, who is expected to arrive here later in the day, said in Amravati that Rana's allegations have defamed him and if there is no satisfactory resolution of the issue, he will be forced to take a "big step".

He also claimed that seven to eight MLAs were in touch with him, but did not elaborate.

Kadu's Prahar Janshakti party has two MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Shinde has the support of 39 rebel Sena MLAs as well as some independents and legislators from smaller parties. The BJP has 106 MLAs in the House.