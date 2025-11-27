A dramatic video from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia is going viral after a wedding stage suddenly broke during a blessing ceremony. The incident, reported from Ramleela Maidan, occurred when relatives and guests gathered on the platform to bless the bride and groom. As more people climbed onto the already crowded stage, it couldn’t bear the load and collapsed within seconds. The bride, groom and several guests came crashing down as screams filled the venue. A former village head suffered a leg fracture, while a few others reportedly sustained minor injuries. The chaotic clip, showing people tumbling down in shock, is now being widely shared on social media. ‘Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai Humare Saamne’: Bengaluru Couple Abuses Kannada-Speaking Auto Driver, Apologises Later After Viral Video Sparks Outrage.

Wedding Stage Collapses in UP as Bride, Groom and Guests Fall Straight Down

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

