Bengaluru is set to experience light rain throughout the day on November 30, 2024. The temperature is expected to hover around 18.62°C, with further dips anticipated during the evening. The overcast sky and consistent drizzle will bring cool conditions, making it advisable for residents to carry umbrellas and jackets when stepping outdoors. The light rain could cause slight disruptions in traffic in Bangalore, so commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly. Weather Forecast Today, November 30: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast

