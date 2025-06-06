In Bareilly, a man named Shehzad Ahmad was arrested after allegedly faking his identity as a GST inspector to marry a woman named Iqra and later demanding dowry. After suspicions arose, Iqra’s brother investigated and found Shehzad was unemployed and posing in fake uniforms to impress others. When police learned he was hiding in a local hospital claiming chest pain, they arrested him. He was found with fake uniforms, police IDs, nameplates, caps, and forged Aadhaar cards. Shehzad admitted to forging documents using the identity of another successful candidate and learned police behaviour from YouTube. His photos and videos in uniform had gone viral. He has now been sent to jail after a court hearing. Pune: Minor Boy Dies on Spot After Flower Pot From Balcony Falls on His Head in Maharashtra, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Bareilly Conman Who Married Woman by Pretending to Be GST Inspector Lands in Jail

