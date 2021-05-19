A crew member of Barge P305 breaks down while speaking about rescue operations.

#WATCH | A crew member of Barge P305 breaks down while speaking of Indian Navy's rescue operations. He was rescued by INS Kochi and brought to Mumbai. A total of 184 people have been rescued so far, search and rescue operations are still going on.#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/7e8JU3zcT5 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

