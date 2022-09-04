Gustavo Arnal, Chief Financial Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York tower after his company recorded record losses, reported Reuters. The incident took place at 'Jenga' tower in lower Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood, New York City, on Friday.

Check Tweet:

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower, as per reports: Reuters pic.twitter.com/WkZsQu5Qcp — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)