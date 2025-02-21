A bus conductor and driver with the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) were assaulted by commuters in Belagavi after a language dispute over ticketing. The incident occurred when the conductor asked a passenger to speak in Kannada while issuing tickets, as he did not understand Marathi. The passengers' response led to threats, and by the time the bus reached Balekundri, over 20 people had boarded the bus while others blocked the vehicle. A video capturing the assault has since gone viral, showing the commuters abusing and physically attacking the staff. The incident has sparked controversy and is under investigation by the police. Bengaluru: Spanish Tourist Alleges He Was Asked to Speak in Kannada While Reporting Burglary on 112 Helpline Number, Police Refute Claim.

Bus Conductor, Driver Assaulted for Speaking Kannada in Belagavi

