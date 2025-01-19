Bengaluru, January 19: A Spanish tourist, Jesus Abrielle, faced a harrowing experience when two intruders entered his central Bengaluru flat. In distress, he dialled the emergency number 112 and tried to explain the situation in a mix of broken English and Spanish. According to initial reports, the helpline operator allegedly asked him to "speak in Kannada" before abruptly ending the call.

Following public outrage, Bengaluru police issued a clarification denying these claims. They stated that the helpline operator did not make such a request and emphasized their commitment to helping citizens regardless of language barriers, Hindustan Times reported. Bengaluru Shocker: Jilted Lover, Who Stabbed Paramedical Technician for Refusing To Marry, Arrested in Karnataka.

Jesus Abrielle endured a tense six-hour ordeal confined to the bedroom of his ground-floor flat in the Nydus apartment complex on Langford Road, Richmond Town. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning, and it wasn’t until around 8:30 a.m. that Abrielle contacted his landlord, Sudeep S, to inform him about the burglary. Upon arriving at the scene, Sudeep learned that the burglary had taken place around 2 a.m. Brazilian Man Steals Luxury Watches Worth INR 3.3 Lakh From Ethos Summit Store at Bengaluru Airport, Says ‘You Will Never Forget Me’ to Staff Before Leaving.

The Incident

Two burglars had entered the flat by removing the louvre window panes of a bathroom connected to one of the bedrooms. While Abrielle was in another room, the intruders managed to steal several items, including a laptop, a platinum ring, headphones, INR 10,000 in cash, his Spanish ID card, driving license, and debit cards from both India and Spain.

Hearing the noise, Abrielle immediately contacted the emergency helpline 112. However, he was unable to get assistance due to communication issues. According to Sudeep, "The operator asked him to speak in Kannada and then disconnected the call,"

Police’s Point of View

The police have pointed out several challenges in the investigation due to the lack of CCTV cameras in the apartment complex. During the burglary, the security guard stationed at the entrance was reportedly awake but was engaged in conversation with the watchman of a neighbouring building and did not hear any unusual noise, as the targeted flat is located at the dead end of the complex.

Given the ongoing construction in the apartment complex and the adjacent building, authorities suspect that the burglars may be laborers familiar with the area. To gather evidence, investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from neighbouring buildings and nearby roads to identify potential suspects.

A case has been registered under sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house, means of transportation, or place of worship) and 331 (punishment for house trespass or housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are working to piece together evidence to resolve the case promptly.

