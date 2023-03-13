Bengaluru police have registered a case of murder and started probe after a 28-year-old air hostess was found dead near a high-rise building in Koramangala on Saturday. The victim worked as an air hostess for an international airline company and had recently arrived from Dubai to meet her boyfriend. Archana Dhiman’s death was earlier ruled as a suicide, but police are investigating a new angle in the case due to recent claims by her family accusing her boyfriend of killing her. Police suspect that the woman's boyfriend might have killed her. A murder case has been registered and the matter is being probed. Noida: Family Creates Uproar After Infant Dies in PGICH Hospital, Alleges Negligence by Doctors; Probe Underway.

Air hostess Death in Bengaluru:

They both met through an app, 6 months ago. The guy works in Bengaluru & woman was working in Dubai. They both used to meet frequently. They also met on the day she died. The woman belongs to Himachal& man belongs to Kerala. The probe is underway: CK Baba, DCP pic.twitter.com/80W8Xh56n8 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

