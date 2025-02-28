To ease congestion at Kadubeesanahalli Junction, Bengaluru traffic police have imposed vehicle movement restrictions for a week (Till March 7). Vehicles traveling towards Kariyammana Agrahara from the junction will be restricted. Commuters can instead take a U-turn at Devarabeesanahalli Junction and proceed via Sakra Hospital Main Road. HAL traffic police stated that this is a trial, and if successful, the change may become permanent. Meanwhile, due to Maha Shivaratri and Uru Habba celebrations at Sri Shiva Temple, traffic restrictions were in place from Yemalur Kodi Junction to Glori Juice Centre until 3 PM on Thursday. The measures aim to manage traffic flow during the puja and pallakki utsav. Commuters are advised to plan alternate routes and expect delays in these areas. Which Is the Most Traffic-Congested City? Kolkata Slowest City in India, Check Where Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai Stand in Ranking.

Bengaluru Traffic Update

