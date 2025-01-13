Kolkata has been ranked the slowest city in India, topping the list of the country’s most traffic-congested cities in 2024, according to the latest report by the TomTom Traffic Index. The average time to cover 10 km in Kolkata stands at 34 minutes and 33 seconds, surpassing Bengaluru, the city known for its infamous traffic woes. Bengaluru saw an increase of 50 seconds from 2023, now taking 34 minutes and 10 seconds to cover the same distance. Kolkata’s rise in the rankings also places it as the second slowest city globally, behind Barranquilla, Colombia. Pune follows closely, with an average of 33 minutes and 22 seconds for a 10 km journey. Other major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai also face significant traffic challenges. The traffic woes contribute to a massive loss of time annually, with Bengaluru losing 117 hours per year, while Kolkata's commuters lose 110 hours. Crackdown Against E-Commerce Delivery Agents Breaking Traffic Rules: Bengaluru Traffic Police Collect Over INR 30 Lakh in Fines From Nearly 6,000 Violations.

