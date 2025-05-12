Amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor, reports have emerged of new tactics being used by Pakistan's Intelligence Operations (PIO) to extract information on India's current situation. PIO are contacting Indian journalists and civilians using the WhatsApp number "+91 7340921702" and pretending to be Indian defence officials. As per reports, the callers inquire about questions related to Operation Sindoor, particularly the impact of Pakistan's strike on Indian military bases, for press briefings in New Delhi. This comes in the wake of rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries, post the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians in Kashmir. Indian officials have issued a warning and asked civilians to avoid engaging with such calls. Pakistan’s Mirage Aircraft Shot Down During Operation Sindoor, Indian Military Shares Video of Debris.

Pakistani Intelligence Using Indian Number to Extract Info on Operation Sindoor

⚠️ Army warns: Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO), pretending as Indian defence officials attempting to call Indian journos & civilians to acquire information on Op Sindoor. Indian WhatsApp No: 7340921702 & others being used. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 12, 2025

Beware: Pakistani Operatives Pretending to Be Indian Officials

#ALERT: Pakistan Intelligence Operatives Calls to Journalists Indian WhatsApp No: *7340921702* is being used by Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO), pretending as Indian Defence Officials, to call Journalists and Civilians to acquire information on ongoing situation while… — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)