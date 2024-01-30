Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi on latter’s death anniversary on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, paid his respect to Mahatma Gandhi during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar's Araria. Who Killed Mahatma Gandhi? On His 76th Death Anniversary, a Deep Dive Into Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Respect to Mahatma Gandhi in Bihar

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar's Araria, pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary (Photo source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/kwDUDlIHuK — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

