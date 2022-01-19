Ashneer Grover, the Founder and MD of BharatPe today said he will return to Company’s day-to-day operations in April after rejuvenating and refreshing himself. He said this soon after the board announced he was taking leave of absence amid growing scrutiny and pressure regarding his abusive language to a Kotak employee.

See Tweet:

On leave. Back on 1st April pic.twitter.com/qzD2Ot4OD9 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) January 19, 2022

