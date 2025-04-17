Ashneer Grover has distanced himself from the SEBI probe into Gensol Engineering Ltd and its promoter Anmol Singh Jaggi, calling himself a “victim” in the unfolding controversy. Grover revealed he had invested INR 1.5 crore in BluSmart—co-founded by Jaggi—and INR 25 lakh in Matrix. He insisted his company, Third Unicorn, had no obligation to verify Jaggi’s funding sources, stating that due diligence lies with investors via shareholder agreements. He slammed the media for dragging his name into the controversy. Meanwhile, SEBI has ordered a forensic audit of Gensol and halted its stock split amid allegations of fund diversion involving multiple Jaggi-linked entities. BluSmart Suspends Cab Bookings in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru Until May 7 After SEBI Action Against Gensol.

BluSmart Gensol Controversy

Ashneer Grover on BluSmart controversy (Photo Credits: X/@ashneergrover)

