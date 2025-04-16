In Haryana’s Bhiwani, a woman YouTuber, Ravina, was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband Praveen with the help of her lover, Suresh, after he caught them in a compromising position. Married since 2017, the couple often fought over Ravina’s online content. On March 25, after being caught, Ravina and Suresh allegedly strangled Praveen and transported his body on a bike, caught on CCTV. The body was dumped in a drain and found three days later in a decomposed state. Ravina confessed during interrogation and was sent to jail. A manhunt is underway to nab Suresh, also a YouTuber from Hisar, who is currently absconding. Hamirpur Shocker: Woman Kills Husband by Slitting His Throat with Knife After Argument Over His Drinking Habits in UP, Arrested.

हरियाणा के भिवानी में एक महिला ने अपने यूट्यूबर प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर पति की गला घोंटकर हत्या कर दी. शव को बाइक पर ले जाकर नाले में फेंका. मामला तब खुला जब सीसीटीवी में रवीना और प्रेमी शव के साथ नजर आए. पुलिस ने रवीना को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा, प्रेमी सुरेश फरार है.#Haryana… pic.twitter.com/YTXRuIgTcN — AajTak (@aajtak) April 15, 2025

