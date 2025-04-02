In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, a woman killed her husband by slitting his throat with a knife after an argument over his drinking habits. The incident occurred on Monday, March 31, when the man came home intoxicated and started a fight. Enraged, the wife attacked him multiple times, leading to his death on the spot. Later, she informed the police and confessed during interrogation. A forensic team and dog squad were deployed to the crime scene as authorities launched an investigation. The accused woman has been arrested and taken into custody. Hamirpur: Furious Over Not Getting Married, Man Creates High-Voltage Drama, Sets Own House on Fire; Arrested (Watch Videos).

Woman Kills Husband Over Drinking Habit in UP

UP- हमीरपुर में इस महिला ने काट दी अपने पति की गर्दन. इस महिला ने पहले अपने पति पर चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ वार किया, जिससे पति की मौक़े पर ही मौत हो गई. फिर महिला ने ख़ुद पुलिस को सूचना दी. इस घटना से इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया. सूचना मिलते पुलिस, डॉग स्क्वायड और फॉरेंसिक टीम मौके पर… pic.twitter.com/2cAN5UEWZ3 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 1, 2025

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

