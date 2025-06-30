A major fire broke out at a factory in the Bairagarh area in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday, June 30. Multiple fire engines were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the site, though no casualties have been reported so far. The fire brigade is working to control the blaze and assess the cause of the fire. Bhopal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Govindpura Industrial Area, Multiple Fire Tenders Rush to Scene (Watch Video).

Bhopal Fire

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Bairagarh. Fire engines are present at the scene. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/eKtMaF28cg — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)