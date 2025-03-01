A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Govindpura industrial area of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on March 1. Multiple fire tenders, including 12 fire engines, rushed to the scene to control the blaze. Videos shared by news agency ANI show large flames engulfing the factory, with thick black smoke rising into the air. Firefighters are actively battling the blaze, but the situation remains intense. The cause of the fire is still under investigation as firefighting operations continue. Pithampur: 2 Men Douse Themselves With Petrol in Protest Against Shifting of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Site’s Toxic Waste to Pithampur, Someone Lights Them Up (Disturbing Video).

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire broke out in a chemical factory in Govindpura industrial area. Around 12 fire engines reached the spot. Firefighting operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/SoWab91dVK — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 1, 2025

